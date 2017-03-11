Slurp soup or sleep cheap at Pea Soup Andersen's in Buellton

Why: Some people come for the soup, because they had it as kids 50 years ago. But you don't have to love the soup. Come, irony-loving millennials, for the klassic kitschiness of it all. Or come, my fellow skinflints of all ages, for adjacent inn's room rates starting at just $71 a night in the heart of pricey Santa Barbara wine country. In nearby downtown Los Olivos, you could probably spend that much on a bottle opener.

What: As California roadside attractions go, Andersen's Pea Soup is a beloved senior citizen. It opened in 1924. Beyond its original Buellton location, it hasanother (with windmill) off Interstate 5 on State Route 33 at Santa Nella, and once there were restaurants in Carlsbad and Mammoth, too.

The key elements here are the soup (waitress tina Perez estimates 400 gallons are served on a busy day); the shiny copper-topped counters; the kid-oriented gift shop; and of course Hap-pea and Pea-wee, the chisel-and-mallet-wielding cartoon pea-splitters that personify the place.

Just outside the entrance, your children will demand that you pose for a photo with your faces in cutouts above their bodies. Just say yes.

The 97-room inn (whose ownership and website are separate) isn't glamorous, but on my last stay it was tidy and convenient, with swimming pool and putting green.

Where: 376 Avenue of the Flags, Buellton, 138 miles northwest of downtown L.A.

How much: A bowl of spilt-pea soup (gluten-free) costs $6.75. Rooms at the inn typically start at $71, plus tax.

Info: Pea Soup Andersen's restaurant. Pea Soup Andersen's Inn