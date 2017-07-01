Sniff sulfur and step lightly among the geothermal oddities of Bumpass Hell in Lassen Volcanic National Park

Why: This territory, in California's northernmost national park, is this state’s own Yellowstone.

What: Bumpass Hell, a 3-mile round-trip trail full of steam-belching scenery, is the marquee hiking attraction of Lassen Volcanic National Park. But Lassen gets just one tourist for every 11 who reach that other Yellowstone. So you'll probably have the trail to yourself.

Instead, enjoy the most geothermally active corner of the state, its slopes and meadows dotted with boiling creeks, steaming lakes and bubbling mud pots. It's only open in warmer months, and because of the big snows last winter, park rangers say the trail probably won't open until mid-July in 2017. (Lassen National Park Highway, the 30-mile-long main route through the park, was expected to open in early July. Check with rangers for updates.)

Impress your fellow travelers by casually mentioning that when Mount Lassen last erupted, in 1915, it sent mushroom clouds 7 miles into the stratosphere. And if that seems to take their breath away, remember that you're 8,000 feet above sea level. It might just be the altitude.

Where: Lassen Volcanic National Park, 48 miles east of Redding, is 570 miles north of downtown L.A.

How much: Park admission is $20 per vehicle (for a week) from April 16 through Nov. 30. In colder months, it's $10.

Info: Lassen Volcanic National Park