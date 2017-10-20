Spoon a piece of pie, and other country classics, at the landmark Duarte's Tavern in Pescadero

What: Duarte’s (pronounced Doo-arts) has been serving up generous plates of no-nonsense, straight-from-the-garden food for almost 125 years. Since 1894, when the founder tapped a keg of cheap whisky to today, when it serves up to 10,000 customers a month, this farm country landmark has delivered memorable meals at affordable prices.

Why: Admit it. Sometimes you don’t want to be around other people. All you crave is a country road and an epic piece of pie. For all that, come to Duarte’s Tavern in tiny Pescadero, near Half Moon Bay, for a simple yet memorable dinner and a frosty drink. Make this rustic jewel your hamlet, your hideout, your Walden Pond.

The glow-stick exterior dominates the little town of Pescadero, in rolling, sparsely populated farm country two miles from the coast. Inside, you’ll realize that the Duarte family was ahead of their time, with a reliance on locally sourced vegetables, beef and fish.

There’s no ego to the dishes: Pork chops and fresh applesauce is a headliner, as is the snapper and chips. The soups arrive robust and steamy, hours from the restaurant’s own garden out back.

The tavern/restaurant is still run by the fourth generation of the Portuguese family that founded it. In 2003, it won a James Beard Award for its faithfulness to classic country cooking and a body of work that spans three centuries.

Oh, and there’s pie. Good Lord, is there pie. The olallieberry is the best known, but I’m a sucker for the difficult-to-find rhubarb-strawberry. Best piece of pie I’ve ever had.

In fact, I’d recommend you and your date order the cream of artichoke soup, split a steak or crab melt and then treat yourself to one of these decadent desserts, ala mode, and spilling off the plate.

Where: 202 Stage Road, Pescadero, Calif., in San Mateo County, 375 miles from Los Angeles.

How much: Burgers and sandwiches start at $8; entrees are around $20.

Info: Duarte’s Tavern