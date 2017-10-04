Why: Because the California shoreline where the U.S. and Mexico meet is like no place else. A tall fence runs into the ocean and shore birds perch on it. A second fence runs parallel. Border Patrol agents circulate in SUVs and on ATVs, making sure nobody climbs over or swims around. Antennas reach skyward. Cellphones lose bearings. Through the fence, you might glimpse Mexican families romping on the beach.

What: Border Field State Park's 418 acres include the beach, views of a few rocky offshore islands and Monument Mesa, which has shaded picnic tables and a broad view of the wetlands, scrub and several horse stables on the U.S. side. The Mexican side features a bull ring, a lighthouse and several hillside developments. Authorities don't recommend swimming on the U.S. side (no lifeguard; low water quality after rains). But you can ride horses, which is rare on California beaches.

In dry weather between 9:30 a.m. and 6 p.m., the flood-prone road into the park is usually open, allowing you to drive almost all the way to the beach. When the road's gate is closed, it's about a 1.5-mile walk to the beach and a few yards farther to the mesa, which includes Friendship Park.

What's Friendship Park? It might be this border's strangest feature of all: an enclosed segment of fence where Mexicans and Americans can meet and converse (no hand-offs, no filming) through openings in the metal barrier, as a U.S. Border Patrol agent looks on. The area is open 10 a.m to 2 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.

If you want to drive into Mexico via San Ysidro, stay on I-5, bring a passport and buy Mexican insurance first. Or consider taking the San Diego Trolley's Blue Line, which runs from downtown San Diego to San Ysidro, the busiest border crossing in the Western Hemisphere. Then you can cross and return on foot (which is usually faster than driving). Expect a lot of cellphone shops, money-changers and vendors of Mexican insurance.The beach is prettier.

Where: 1500 Monument Rd., San Diego, 16 miles south of downtown San Diego, 140 miles southeast of downtown L.A.

How much: If you drive into the state park, the cost is $5 per car. The San Diego Trolley fare from downtown San Diego to San Ysidro is $2.50 each way.

Info: Border Field State Park, Friendship Park