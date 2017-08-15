Stare into the heart of the Sierra from atop Mt. Whitney, the state’s most famous "fourteener"

The well-trodden, 11-mile trail to the top entails about 6,000 feet of altitude gain. It’s an arduous slog with flowery and grassy meadows in the first few miles, mountain lakes and stream-side waterfalls as you climb higher and then 99 switchbacks, which bring you to Trail Crest at 13,600 feet.

What: There are many routes up Whitney, but the most popular starts from the Whitney Portal just above the town of Lone Pine in the Eastern Sierra. Hikers usually set off during summer or sometimes fall. It's either a 22-mile round-trip day hike or a two- or three-day backpack journey, staying overnight at camps along the way. Wilderness permits are required for all trips and are awarded lottery-style every year.

Why: Colorado may have more peaks over 14,000 feet than California does, but it doesn’t have Mt. Whitney. The Sierra peak is the highest point in the contiguous U.S. at 14,505 feet (give or take). It’s a rocky stairway to high-altitude heaven that can only be conquered on foot.

This is where you get a first glimpse of the craggy, rocky Sierra landscape above the treeline. Lakes below look like blue-green puddles; ridges and peaks seem endless. From here, it’s two more winding miles to the top along a hard-slab trail with steep drop-offs in places. At the top, hikers sign a register to document their victory, step into the stone shelter (built in 1909) and snap photos.

The first modern hikers known to reach the top of Whitney were three local fishermen who summited in August 1873. Two months later, John Muir made an ascent. Hulda Crooks, known as Granny Whitney, scaled the summit about two dozen times between the ages of 65 and 91 before she died in 1997.

Where: The hike starts at the Whitney Portal, accessible by road about 13 miles west of the town of Lone Pine, 220 miles north of downtown L.A. If you go, don’t forget to have a meal at the Whitney Portal Store — a burger if you make it down by evening, or breakfast pancakes in the morning, if you don’t. It’s a kind of base camp where hikers can celebrate their victory and buy a T-shirt to commemorate the day.

How much: Permits to hike up the trail are $20 each. But it doesn’t cost you anything to drive up to Whitney Portal, breathe some mountain air and get a little closer to the big peak.

Info: Sequoia & Kings Canyon National Parks, Inyo National Forest.