Step up to the Biltmore's bar in downtown L.A. and remember the Black Dahlia

Why: Los Angeles' downtown Biltmore, now known as the Millennium Biltmore, is a snazzy space on Pershing Square with a starry history and hints of noir.

What: The hotel, which dates to 1923, began life as the biggest American hotel west of Chicago and housed several Academy Awards ceremonies in the 1930s, 1940s and 1977. Nowadays it gets a lot of business travelers, who stride purposefully through rooms done up in a glitzy mix of Renaissance, baroque, neo-classical and Moorish styles.

The tale is told that this is where aspiring actress Elizabeth Short -- a.k.a. the Black Dahlia -- was last seen alive before her notorious unsolved murder in 1947. And the hotel's Gallery Bar serves a Black Dahlia in her memory -- citrus vodka, Chambord and Kahlua. Inconveniently, some who have studied the case closely say there's no solid connection between Short and the bar. But the hotel has seen plenty of shooting, including many movies ("Chinatown"), perhaps the longest talking-while-walking shot ever on TV's "The West Wing," and the semi-dirty dancing in singer Ed Sheeran's "Thinking Out Loud" video.

Odds are you will find Greg Guzelian at the bar. He's been creating and pouring drinks at the Biltmore for more than 30 years, and he can spin a story or two.

Where: 515 S. Olive Ave., downtown Los Angeles.

How much: $13 for a Black Dahlia. The same for a French Kiss (another Guzelian creation).

Info: Millennium Biltmore Gallery Bar and Cognac Room