Succumb to the magic of Descanso’s Enchanted: Forest of Light in La Cañada-Flintridge

Why: If the light has faded from your holidays, Descanso’s Enchanted: Forest of Light, an emerging annual tradition, may flip the switch back on.

What: In the evenings from Nov. 19-Jan. 7, you can take a mile-long stroll through the gardens in La Cañada Flintridge, where different kinds of lighting bring a new dimension to the 160-acre gardens.

The event debuted in 2016. It’s easy to call Enchanted a holiday light display, but that’s not quite right. There no symbols of the season, no elves, no jolly St. Nicks. It’s more the suggestion of the ethereal that charms.

As you walk the pathways (wear comfortable shoes, please), you may begin to wonder: Do the giant redwoods shimmer blue and green because they’re illuminated that way or because they’ve been drenched with a kind of liquid fairy dust? Do the maples in the Japanese garden glow red because their natural charm has been enhanced by electrical means or because they’ve perpetually donned their autumnal best for the occasion?

You can fortify yourself before with an on-site dinner of American fare at Maple restaurant. (You’ll need Enchanted tickets to eat at Maple during the run of the show.) Then spend at least an hour wandering, letting yourself succumb to the illusion--and remembering the pleasure of those days when you believed that “magic” was always a plausible answer.

Where: 1418 Descanso Drive, La Cañada Flintridge, 13 miles northeast of downtown Los Angeles

How much: Tickets, which are timed and go on sale to the public Oct. 16 at 10 a.m., cost $28-$30. (Descanso members, for whom tickets were available beginning Oct. 2, pay $23-25.) Children younger than 2 are admitted free but must have a ticket.

Info: Enchanted: Forest of Light