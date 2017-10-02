Swim and picnic near the arch at Treasure Island Beach in Laguna

Why: This handsome beach, which neighbors the Montage Resort, includes sandstone cliffs and a prime parking area that fills up fast.

What: Treasure Island isn't an island. But it is a beach and city park in Laguna Beach. It's sometimes overlooked because it wraps around the exclusive Montage resort (most rooms cost $800 a night or more). But Treasure Island has a shaded parking structure (whose roughly 30 spaces fill up early ever day), a pleasant bluff-top path alongside the resort's immaculate landscaping, public benches, picnic spots with 180-degree ocean views, tide pools and white-sand shores that include a dramatic sandstone arch.

About the name: In the 1930s, this beach was used as shooting location for a movie version of Robert Louis Stevenson's novel "Treasure Island." Later, Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz used the spot in their 1954 vacation road-trip movie, "The Long, Long Trailer." The Montage site once held a trailer park.

The last time I was there, on a weekday in late September, I scored one of those coveted parking spots. We picnicked on a bench atop the bluff, clowned around under the arch, then spotted a seal (or maybe it was a sea lion) in the shallows by the rocks. You won't find a tidier beach or bluff top. Look north and you'll spot Victoria Beach and the eccentric 1920s "pirate tower" that rises from the shoreline there. (Be warned, however, that PCH is always busy and parking is always in short supply in Laguna Beach. Street parking is probably your best bet.)