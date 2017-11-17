Swing at SFJazz, the house that jazz built in San Francisco

Why: This is a fresh, sleek building in the city’s long-gritty, lately gentrifying Hayes Valley neighborhood, and it's devoted to jazz appreciation and education, with two performance spaces. The SFJAZZ Center opened in 2013 and calls itself "the first stand-alone structure in the country built specifically for jazz."

What: Forty years ago, San Francisco had plenty of jazz haunts. Now many have closed (though these remain). So it’s fortunate that SFJazz has come along.

It’s got a 700-seat space (The Robert S. Miner Auditorium) and a 100-seat space (the sidewalk-adjacent Joe Henderson Lab, where I recently saw the Benny Green Trio swing with precision through a night of piano-based bebop). It also presents shows elsewhere around town and gets performers like Kurt Elling, Christian McBride, Dee Dee Bridgewater, Dianne Reeves, Chris Thile and Brad Mehldau.

And in April, it added a lounge with a small-plates menu, B—Side. So you can make a night of it. Yet at

SFJazz is just a few blocks south of the city’s War Memorial Opera House and Davies Symphony Hall. The 2017-2018 season includes more than 300 performances.

Where: 201 Franklin St., 382 miles northwest of downtown L.A. B-Side (b-sidesf.com) is open Wedneday through Sunday nights.

How much: $25-$105

