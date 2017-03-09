Swirl and sip wine in a Paso Robles tasting room

Why: The rolling hills around Paso Robles, once known for cattle, grain and almonds, are all about assiduously pampered grapes now, and the reputation of these vineyards and wineries keeps growing.

What: More than 200 wineries dot those hills, so you could spend days tasting . (Preferably not August days, which often approach 100 degrees.) The Paso Robles viticultural area is known for Bordeaux, Rhone and Zinfandel varietals.

If you do a weekend, two good tasting-room bets are Halter Ranch Vineyard (20 minutes from downtown with a sleek, spacious tasting room that opened in 2016); and Derby Wine Estates , which opened in 2014 in downtown's historic and long-idle Almond Growers warehouse building (a.k.a. the Farmers' Alliance Building ), built in 1922.

If history is your bent, you can add a little more to the occasion by bedding down at the Paso Robles Inn (which dates to 1891). The property has changed greatly over the years, but many rooms are fed by the same hot springs that drew repeat visits from famed Polish pianist, composer and politician Ignacy Paderewski in the early 20th century.

Where: Get your bearing in grassy City Park, 11th and Park streets, surrounded by downtown shops, restaurants and the Paso Robles Inn, 213 miles northwest of downtown L.A.

How much: At both Derby and Halter Ranch, tasting is $10, which is waived if you buy a bottle or more of wine. Rooms at the Paso Robles Inn usually fetch $149 and up.

Info: Paso Robles Wine Country Alliance.