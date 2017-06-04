Take a power breakfast at Pacific Dining Car in downtown L.A.

Why: Since 1921, this quirky downtown restaurant has been a gathering place for L.A. power brokers and carnivores.

What: Most restaurants made out of replica train cars are diner-type joints. But the Pacific Dining Car aims higher. Steaks are a specialty, and the hefty prices are clearly aimed at the expense-account crowd. It's open around the clock, and it's been in its current location since 1923. Part of the harrowing cop film "Training Day" was shot here, and Michael Connelly has used the restaurant in his Harry Bosch detective books. Breakfast is a good time to catch power diners in the act. Lunch is a good time to order the Caesar Salad with Filet Mignon ($41.95).

Where: 1310 W. 6th St., in downtown L.A., 2 miles west of City Hall. (There's a second location on Wilshire in Santa Monica, but 6th Street is the one with tenure.)

How much: Main courses roughly $18-$85

Info: Pacific Dining Car