Tee off at Torrey Pines
|Mike James
Why: It’s an opportunity to play a seaside complex where Arnold Palmer, Jack Nicklaus, Gary Player, Tom Watson, Phil Mickelson (three times) and Tiger Woods (seven times) have been professional champions. That includes Woods’ dramatic playoff victory in the 2008 U.S. Open despite two stress fractures in his left leg and an ailing left knee that required surgery shortly after his win.
What: The North and South courses at Torrey Pines live by the same mantra that guides real estate: Location, location, location. High on the bluffs overlooking the Pacific, the courses offer distractingly beautiful views of the ocean and beaches below, accented above by ever-present hang gliders soaring over the cliffs and the frequent fly-bys of military jets from the nearby Marine Corps Air Station Miramar.
Among the best municipal courses in the country, these layouts owned by the city of San Diego are always in excellent shape. San Diegans know this; they enjoy dramatically reduced rates. The rest of us have to live with the resort-fee prices. There is a caddie program, though you need to reserve one 48 hours in advance. And golf packages are available at the Lodge at Torrey Pines, a first-class resort on site that offers a great grill after a round whether you’re staying at the lodge or not.
Where: 11480 North Torrey Pines Rd., La Jolla, 112 miles southeast of downtown L.A.
How much: Adult non-residents of the city of San Diego typically pay a $45 advance booking fee, and then the following amounts for 18 holes: South Course $192-$240; North Course $105-$131.
Info: Torrey Pines Golf Course