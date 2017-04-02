Test the odds at downtown San Diego's ballpark

Why: Visitors get great results here.

What: The San Diego Padres, a Major League team since 1969, have never won a World Series. But since 2004, they have had the consolation of playing in Petco Park, a smart, snug stadium in the heart of downtown, a few blocks from the waterfront, with a statue of Hall-of-Famer Tony Gwynn outside.

It's a pleasant ballpark, with craft beers on tap and fish tacos and burgers from hometown favorite Hodad's available alongside the usual hot dogs.

The old brick Western Metal Supply Co. building looms over left field. There's a grassy park for families beyond the centerfield fence, a sudsy "Craft Pier" (get it?) beyond right-centerfield. Yet Petco doesn't sell out as often as Dodger Stadium (or many others), so it will be easier to get tickets.

Here's the clincher: The Padres have a long history of losing more than they win. Based on the Padres' Petco results in 2015-2016, there's a 52% chance the home team will lose. If you're a visiting Dodgers, Angels, Giants or A's fan, that's hospitality. And if you're a Padres fan like me -- well, you already knew this all too well.

Where: 100 Park Blvd., San Diego city and county, 122 miles south of downtown L.A.

How much: For 2017 ticket prices, check the Padres website.

Info: San Diego Padres

