Each of these essential California adventures has been tried and tested by a Travel section staffer or contributor. To search the state by region, use the filter below.
Tell us what's on your California bucket list. Email travel@latimes.com and put California Bucket List in the subject line.
Test your luck or raid the buffet at Pechanga, the biggest Indian casino in California
|Christopher Reynolds
Why: Because the Pechanga casino, by some measures the largest Indian gambling resort in California, will give you that Vegas sensation without requiring a drive into Nevada. Or because the Pechanga resort is a milestone in the long, dysfunctional relationship between California's native peoples and its colonizers.
What: You name a game, they offer it. They bring in performers such as Smokey Robinson, Ali Wong and the Brian Setzer Orchestra. They call bingo in a vast upstairs room full of blue and green fiber optic lights. It's Vegas -- except that you're in Riverside County, among the rock-studded hills, wine country and Temecula suburbs. And in the display windows along the casino walls, you see baskets, pots, bows, arrows, arrowheads and harsh old photos -- reminders that this is a reservation where life was hard.
You probably won't quintuple your money (as I did in 20 seconds at the slots). But you will be reminded just how much the world has changed since 1884, when Helen Hunt Jackson decried Indian suffering in her novel "Ramona;" and since 1987, when the nearby Cabazon Band of Mission Indians won the U.S. Supreme Court decision that effectively launched casino gaming on California tribal lands.
That precedent is why the Pechanga resort stands today, lights blinking, bells ringing. It has about 4,300 slot machines, more than 154 tables games, that 700-seat bingo room upstairs, a golf course, more than a dozen bars and restaurants and 522 hotel rooms. And an additional 568 rooms and a new spa and pool complex are due to open in late 2017 or early 2018.
Though poverty and poor health remain challenges in the state's native communities, Indian casinos (including the Morongo Casino outside Palm Springs) rake in an estimated gross of $7.9 billion yearly in California and northern Nevada.
Where: 45000 Pechanga Pkwy., Temecula, 90 miles southeast of downtown L.A.
How much: The buffet dinner (prime rib, pizza, pasta, Spanish rice, oysters, Chinese broccoli, smoked salmon, grilled quail, collard greens, etc.) is $26.99-$32.99, depending on the day. Rooms for two typically start at $169 on weekday nights, about twice as much on weekends.
Info: Pechanga Resort & Casino