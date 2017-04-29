The California Bucket List is your daily guide to essential California adventures, from easy to edgy. Check in every day for a new must-do adventure, each tried and tested by one of the Travel section's staffers and contributors.
Tell us what's on your California bucket list. Email travel@latimes.com and put California Bucket List in the subject line.
Tiptoe on the old catwalk and pace the new terrace at SFMOMA
|Christopher Reynolds
Why: This South-of Market landmark was already the city's premier museum for art since 1900, and its black-and-white-striped central turret (the oculus, they call it) made it easy to spot on the skyline. Then came a major expansion, completed in May 2016.
What: The oculus endures, but now there'sa big, new white portion perched on the building like a cloud snagged on the roof. The museum has tripled its exhibition space, which is mostly dedicated to the years since 1945. It has boosted its emphasis on photography (from its 19th-century invention to the present), added an outdoor "living wall" of greenery and a terrace, and bedecked its restrooms in colors so bold that you probably ought to nip into one, whether you need to or not.
Meanwhile the catwalk, part of the building's original 1995 design, remains a thrill. It's an interior walkway at the top of the oculus -- crane your neck and you'll see it from the lobby, hovering above like the crow's nest of a very genteel pirate ship.
And if all this art and curation makes you thirsty for more museum time, not to worry. Within two blocks, you'll find the Museum of the African Diaspora, the California Historical Society and the Contemporary Jewish Museum.
Where: 151 3rd St., San Francisco, 380 miles northwest of downtown L.A.
How much: $25 for most adults, $22 for ages 65 and older, $19 for ages 19-24 (with ID), free for visitors age 18 and younger. And the first two floors, which feature five large-scale works by Richard Serra and others, are free to all.
Info: SFMOMA