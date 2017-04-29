Tiptoe on the old catwalk and pace the new terrace at SFMOMA

Why: This South-of Market landmark was already the city's premier museum for art since 1900, and its black-and-white-striped central turret (the oculus, they call it) made it easy to spot on the skyline. Then came a major expansion, completed in May 2016.

What: The oculus endures, but now there'sa big, new white portion perched on the building like a cloud snagged on the roof. The museum has tripled its exhibition space, which is mostly dedicated to the years since 1945. It has boosted its emphasis on photography (from its 19th-century invention to the present), added an outdoor "living wall" of greenery and a terrace, and bedecked its restrooms in colors so bold that you probably ought to nip into one, whether you need to or not.