Walk like a time traveler through the old gold boomtown of Columbia

Why: Once a booming Gold Rush town just north of Sonora, Columbia is now a 272-acre state park, staffed by rangers and others in period attire. State parks officials say it's their system's largest collection of Gold Rush era buildings, with restaurants, saloons (heavy on the sarsaparilla), various retailers, a museum, a gold-panning operation, two hotels, some cottages, stagecoach rides, plus a Thursday night farmers market from June through September. From September through June, there are plenty of school programs aimed at fourth-graders studying California history.

What: The town was born in 1850 when prospectors found gold. By 1860, its best days as a source of gold were over. By the 1930s, it was on the brink of collapse. The state stepped in to acquire land and make Columbia a park in 1945. It's just off Highway 49, the main thoroughfare of gold country. Most of Columbia's businesses are open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. year-round.

I happened to arrive around 9 a.m., which meant I got to watch the denizens of Columbia arrive by car, stash their vehicles out of sight, then emerge in their historic garb to welcome another 1850s day.

It's true that the Gold Rush actually began at Sutter's Mill in Coloma, about 80 miles north of Columbia, and Marshall Gold Discovery State Park is there. But Columbia has more surviving buildings and more to see and do.