Why: Crystal Cove State Park's much-coveted cottages stand as a beloved throwback, reminding many visitors of carefree beach days in decades past in Laguna Beach. That's one layer of history here. Another layer (not so pleasant to recall) is the farmers who were here in the 1930s and what happened to them.

What: Perched along a 3.2-mile beach or on a bluff overlooking it, the 46 cottages of Crystal Cove (now owned by the state) seem an ideal setting for a carefee summer days in, say, 1950.

In fact, local leaders and the state park system have been working for years to achieve basically that effect. Now about two-dozen of the cottages are in high demand as rentals. (If you've seen the 1988 Bette Midler movie "Beaches," you've seen these cottages).

Here's the history many people miss: In 1927, when the landowner Irvine Co. started leasing out hundreds of acres here, a Japanese-American farming community sprang up. Those early tenants worked crops, opened roadside produce stands, built houses, barns and a community center -- and then they were forced into an internment camp in Arizona after the bombing of Pearl Harbor in 1941.

By the time the war was over and they were free, new tenants had taken over, and the Japanese-American families had to start over elsewhere.

Arriving these days, you park up the hill and take a shuttle down from the state park's parking lot. Along with your beach time you might have a bite at the Beachcomber Cafe or Ruby's Shake Shack up the hill. If you take steps leading north to the park cultural center, you can dig deeper into the area's history.

Where: 8471 N. Coast Highway, Laguna Beach. That's north of downtown Laguna Beach, south of Newport Beach, 52 miles southeast of downtown L.A.

How much: Travelers reserve cottages through ReserveAmerica, and they go fast because the prices are so good: $175-$245 per night. Cottages are typically snapped up within minutes of being made available, typically six months in advance. (Details are explained here. There's also a campground within the park.)

Info: Crystal Cove State Park