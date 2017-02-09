Stride like a fighter pilot across the flight deck of the Midway in San Diego

Why: Who hasn't wondered how it feels to stand on the deck of an aircraft carrier?

What : The Midway, a retired aircraft carrier, now rests at the San Diego downtown waterfront, offering a close look at Navy history. This was the longest-serving U.S. aircraft carrier of the 20th century, with 47 years . Between September 1945 and 1992, the ship was home to more than 200,000 sailors. In 2004, it opened as a floating museum.

More than 20 aircraft are arrayed on the flight deck, many with accessible cockpits. See that big number 41 painted on the side of the ship? That's because this was the 41st aircraft carrier built in Navy history.

On lower decks, you'll find flight simulators, roving docents, historical exhibits and vintage hardware.

Ashore, a few steps from the ship, you'll find “Unconditional Surrender,” a 25-foot-tall sculpture by Seward Johnson inspired by the spontaneous embraces that accompanied the news of World War II's end in 1945.

Now, as you stand between the ship and the sculpture, consider this: In 1940, before World War II sparked growth of the Navy here and the Navy sparked growth of the city, San Diego's population was a little more than 200,000. Now the city's population is near 1.4 million, and economists estimate that the military amounts to a fifth of San Diego's economy.

Where: 910 N. Harbor Drive, San Diego, 121 miles south of downtown L.A.

How much: Adult admission, $20. Retired military (with ID), $10. Children (ages 6-12), $10.

Info: Midway Museum