Here's our growing guide to essential California adventures, easy to edgy. We'll be adding to it daily all year. And we won't suggest an adventure unless one of the Travel section's staffers and contributors have tried it.
Tell us what's on your California bucket list. Email travel@latimes.com and put California Bucket List in the subject line.
Greet a new day at Morro Rock in San Luis Obispo County
|Christopher Reynolds
Why : Morro Rock looms lovably over Morro Bay. Usually it's a dark landmark in a sunny landscape. But not at sunrise.
What : More than 570 feet tall and 23 million years old, the rock is one of nine sisters -- nine volcanic peaks in San Luis Obispo County. Some can be climbed for nice views (including Black Hill and Cerro Cabrillo in Morro Bay State Park ) -- but not this sister. You can't even walk all the way around her.
Admire this great, rounded rock, preferably at dawn, from the nearby Morro Bay embarcadero. Or the beach . Or the dunes. Or a kayak.
And don't be misled by Disney's "Finding Dory." One of that movie's key locations is the spectacular Morro Bay aquarium. But in real life, the great aquarium is in Monterey . The Morro Bay Aquarium and Gift Shop is far more modest and gets mixed reviews. The waterfront galleries and shops are nice for a few hours' browsing, though, and there are watercraft rentals .
Where : Morro Rock, Coleman Drive, Morro Bay, 203 miles northwest of downtown Los Angeles.
How much : Free
Info : Morro Bay