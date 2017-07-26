Watch gold country and wine country collide in Nevada City

Why: Gold Rush nostalgia has never looked so prosperous.

What: Nevada City (population: about 3,000) was once a gritty Gold Rush town, but nowadays it’s a spiffy wine-country town. The downtown historic district is full of Victorian-era buildings -- 93 of them, to be exact, including the Nevada Theater, where Mark Twain lectured in the 1860s. These days it offers movies and live performances and collaborates with the local public radio station, with which it shares a wall. Broad Street teems with independent restaurants and shops, and three local wineries have tasting rooms in town.

In general, Nevada City seems to have more than its share of folk music, and there's an annual bluegrass festival in neighboring Grass Valley.

When I dropped by on a Thursday in June, parking downtown was impossible, but just about everything else a tourist could want is right in place. If you stop at the Nevada City Chamber of Commerce on Main Street, they'll give you a map for a self-guided walking tour.

Where: The Chamber of Commerce office is at 132 Main St., Nevada City, 61 miles northeast of Sacramento, 446 miles north of downtown L.A.

How much: Free to wander. If you stop for salad and chipotle potato soup at the South Pine Cafe (as I did), that'll be $8.75.

Info: Nevada City Chamber of Commerce