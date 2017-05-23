Watch waves up close and splurge on seafood at the Marine Room in La Jolla

Why: They don't build beachfront restaurants like this anymore. The Coastal Commission won't let them.

What: The Marine Room sits on the sands of La Jolla Shores, surrounded by the La Jolla Beach and Tennis Club. The restaurant opened in 1941, before local and state governments were closely watching coastal development. The result is a special-occasion sort of waterfront setting. At high-tide dinners -- which the restaurants promotes enthusiastically -- eye-high waves sometimes crash against the restaurant's floor-to-ceiling windows. (In the calamitous storm-and-surf winter of 1982-83, tides burst through those windows, forcing the restaurant to close for months of repairs and reinforcement.)

By the way, if you like the idea of waking up to that beach outside the window, bear in mind that the La Jolla Beach & Tennis Club and La Jolla Shores Hotel rent rooms too. Rates get as low as $209 nightly at the club (which does not require membership), but rooms with ocean views fetch twice that and more.

Where: 2000 Spindrift Drive, La Jolla, 116 miles southeast of downtown L.A.

How much: Main courses are priced at $29 to $48. (The menu is almost all seafood, with a few steaks and one lonely organic tofu entree.)

Info: Marine Room