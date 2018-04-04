Summer stays at Arizona's Fairmont Scottsdale Princess drop to $130 a night

You can experience the Fairmont Scottsdale Princess for $130 a night with the Arizona resort's early bird summer special. That's a pretty sweet deal for a AAA Five-Diamond hotel.
The deal: The luxury hotel offers a break for those who book now for a summer vacation, when temperatures run in the high 90s and hotter. Still, it's a bargain on rooms that cost four times as much in April.
With this deal, travelers also receive an upgrade from, say, standard to de luxe rooms. The early bird $130 deal requires one night's nonrefundable deposit.
When: You must book by April 30 for stays from May 28 to Sept. 11. Blackout dates apply, and the offer is subject to availability.
Tested: I checked availability for a Labor Day stay (Aug. 31-Sept. 3) and found a room with one king-size bed or two doubles for $136 a night, excluding taxes and $30 a night resort fee. Regular summer room prices typically start at $179.
There's a lot for families to do at the resort, such as dive-in movies, water slides and fireworks on Saturday nights.
Info: Fairmont Scottsdale Princess' early bird upgrade, (866) 540-4495
