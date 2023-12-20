‘Gatekeeper’ who? Jeannie Mai rejects Jeezy’s claims, worries about alleged firearms

Jeannie Mai says she’s no “gatekeeper” when it comes to her estranged husband Jeezy’s time with their baby girl.

Instead, the TV host fired back at the rapper, saying that she has shown “remarkable flexibility” to accommodate his requested co-parenting dates amid their tense divorce and custody battle. She denied the allegations in a response filed Tuesday in Fulton County Superior Court in Georgia.

“She remains committed to facilitating and encouraging Mr. Jenkins’ involvement in their daughter’s life,” said Mai’s response, filed by attorney Randall M. Kessler. “Ms. Jenkins further shows that it is her intent to foster an open, supportive and safe environment for both parents to actively participate in their daughter’s life.”

In late November, “Put On” rapper Jeezy filed a motion for a temporary hearing regarding the custody of their 1-year-old daughter, Monaco, who has been living with Mai in the couple’s Los Angeles home. He alleged that his estranged wife “has acted as a gatekeeper” when it comes to exercising her parenting time and rights and that coordinating co-parenting responsibilities has become “increasingly less feasible.” The rapper said that the “confusion and tension between the parties is working to stifle the development” of his relationship with his daughter.

Mai said that she and Jeezy, 46, have worked “amicably” to address their co-parenting issues and that her daughter’s well-being will remain a “top priority.” In her response, the former co-host of “The Real,” 44, also voiced concerns over “safely securing and locking away all firearms that have been unsecure [sic] in the past.”

A legal representative for Jeezy (real name Jay Wayne Jenkins) did not immediately respond to The Times’ request for comment.

Jeezy filed for divorce in September, more than two years after marrying Mai in March 2021. They welcomed baby Monaco in January 2022.

In an October statement, the rapper said the decision to separate “was not made impulsively and comes with a heavy heart.”

“Despite this, my love and respect for Jeannie remains and the time we spent together holds a cherished place in my heart,” he said. “Our beautiful daughter is the best gift from our relationship and I am committed to assuring she feels the love and stability she deserves.”

Mai, who alluded to adultery in her November filing, said in Tuesday’s court filing that she hopes to take her custody battle with Jeezy away from the public eye. Instead of moving forward with her estranged husband’s request for a temporary hearing on custody, Mai requested that the court order the couple to attend mediation.

“[Mai] prefers discussion, negotiation and mediation of this issue, rather than a full-blown public hearing which their daughter may have to hear about for the rest of her life,” the response continued. “Acknowledging and building upon the progress they have already achieved will contribute to a more resilient co-parenting relationship as the parties move further into the divorce process.”

Times staff writer Nardine Saad and researcher Scott Wilson contributed to this report.