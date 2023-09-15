Jeezy files for divorce from Jeannie Mai after two years of marriage, 1-year-old daughter

Rapper Jeezy filed for divorce from TV personality Jeannie Mai after two years of marriage.

Jeezy and Jeannie Mai’s marriage is coming to an end.

The “Put On” rapper (real name Jay Wayne Jenkins) submitted a complaint for divorce Thursday in Fulton County Superior Court in Georgia, The Times confirmed. According to legal documents, Jeezy and Mai “are currently living in a bona fide state of separation.”

Representatives for Jeezy, 45, and Mai, 44, did not immediately respond to The Times’ separate requests for comment Friday.

In addition to the divorce, first reported by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Jeezy is seeking joint legal and physical custody of their 1-year-old daughter, Monaco. Legal documents also reveal that the couple signed a prenuptial agreement.

Mai, who is a former co-host of “The Real,” and Jeezy married in March 2021, after meeting on the set of the since-canceled daytime talk show. A year later, they welcomed their daughter.

The divorce comes months after Mai opened up about her life as a wife and mom on the “Jennifer Hudson Show” in May.

“I got married, I fell in love,” she said . “You just never know what happens. The best part is really being true to yourself.”

During her “Jennifer Hudson Show” appearance, Mai also spoke about teaching her daughter, who is Black and Vietnamese, “to own who she is.” She explained that baby Monaco spends her time between each of her parents’ families — Jeezy’s in Atlanta and Mai’s in the Bay Area.

“She understands both sides and I only speak Vietnamese to her,” she said. “And then Dad only speaks the South to her. I don’t know what’s going to come out, we’ll see.”

Just last week, Mai and Monaco promoted Jeezy’s memoir, “Adversity for Sale,” in an Instagram video Sept. 6. Mai praised her husband, whose book “left me even more in awe of your strength and wisdom.” Jeezy is not featured in the video — save for his portrait on the memoir cover page.

“❤️❤️,” Jeezy replied to the video.

On Instagram, Jeezy has been promoting upcoming speaking engagements and concerts. He is set to perform at Drai’s Nightclub in Las Vegas on Friday night.

On the same day he filed for divorce, Jeezy shared a collection of outfit photos on Instagram. Wearing a camouflage jacket, dark pants, brown boots, large chains and sunglasses, the rapper also known as the Snowman posed in front of a Mercedes-Maybach sedan.

“Too focused on who I’m becoming to focus on who’s not coming with me. ⛄️,” he captioned the photos.

Times staff researcher Scott Wilson contributed to this report.