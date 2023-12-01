Jeannie Mai-Jeezy divorce heats up in court docs alluding to gatekeeping, infidelity

Jeannie Mai and Jeezy are in the process of divorcing after two years of marriage.

Things are getting tense between Jeannie Mai and Jeezy since the “Put On” rapper filed for divorce in September: She’s citing an infidelity section in their pre-nup and he’s accusing her of gatekeeping their daughter.

The TV host and music star took subtle swipes at each other this week in court documents filed hours apart on Thursday in Fulton County Superior Court in Georgia. More than two months after filing for divorce, Jeezy (real name Jay Wayne Jenkins) filed a motion for a temporary hearing regarding custody of their 1-year-old daughter, Monaco.

According to the motion, Monaco has been living with Mai in the couple’s Los Angeles home. Despite their agreeing to keep a visitation schedule in place until the end of the year, Jeezy claimed that coordinating co-parenting responsibilities with Mai has become “increasingly less feasible.” The rapper claimed that “lack of consistency, continuity and stability” has been stressful for their daughter and created “unnecessary tension” in regards to each parent’s duties and role.

Additionally, Jeezy, 46, said that his wife “has acted as a gatekeeper” when it comes to exercising her parenting time and rights. While the rapper said it does not come “from or with malicious intent,” he claimed that the “confusion and tension between the parties is working to stifle the development of” his relationship with Monaco.

Jeezy’s motion requested a hearing to “address the temporary legal and physical custody arrangements ... and enter a temporary order in accordance” with their daughter’s best interests.

Less than two hours after Jeezy’s motion was filed, Mai submitted her response and a counterclaim to her husband’s September complaint. Before Thursday’s document, Mai, 44, only briefly addressed the divorce publicly after announcing in October that she would take a break from social media.

In her counterclaim, Mai said she is seeking temporary and permanent physical custody of her daughter, but joint legal custody. The filing also disclosed details from the couple’s prenuptial agreement — including a section regarding infidelity.

“In the event that either party engages in sexual relations, an emotional relationship, or is emotionally or sexually suggestive in communication with a third party via all forms of electronic communication...shall result in a significant financial penalty upon the adulterous party,” the court document said. This portion of Mai’s counterclaim did not share additional details about a specifically alleged “infidelity.”

Incidentally, TMZ reported in September that the estranged pair were still living under the same roof in Georgia amid their split — and under the specter of cheating allegations against Mai that sources close to her have since shut down.

The court filing also indicated that Mai requested that Jeezy pay her “reasonable attorney’s fees and litigation costs” and that she be awarded “a fair and equitable distribution” of personal property acquired during the marriage.

Mai and Jeezy married in March 2021, after meeting on the set of her syndicated talk show, “The Real.” A year later, they welcomed their daughter.

In an October statement, the rapper said the decision to separate from his wife “was not made impulsively and comes with a heavy heart.”

“Despite this, my love and respect for Jeannie remains and the time we spent together holds a cherished place in my heart,” he said. “Our beautiful daughter is the best gift from our relationship and I am committed to assuring she feels the love and stability she deserves.”

Earlier this month, the “Adversity for Sale: Ya Gotta Believe” author admitted to actor Nia Long that he and Mai went to therapy together before deciding to split. Long, whose split with NBA player Ime Udoka made headlines in 2022, ended their conversation sharing why she sends “love vibrations” to the people they are in conflict with.

“By me releasing love towards them, I no longer have to be connected to the negative feeling of being hurt and disappointed,” Long said.

Times staff writers Jonah Valdez and Nardine Saad and researcher Scott Wilson contributed to this report.