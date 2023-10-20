Jeezy speaks out on divorce, says decision to leave Jeannie Mai ‘was not made impulsively’

Jeezy has finally addressed his split from Jeannie Mai, more than a month after he filed for divorce from the TV personality.

The rapper-author released a statement Thursday explaining, “The decision to end this chapter in my life was not made impulsively and comes with a heavy heart.

“Despite this, my love and respect for Jeannie remains and the time we spent together holds a cherished place in my heart,” he said in the missive obtained by The Times. “Our beautiful daughter is the best gift from our relationship and I am committed to assuring she feels the love and stability she deserves.”

In his Georgia divorce petition, the “Put On” musician — real name Jay Wayne Jenkins — stated that he and “The Talk” co-host were “currently living in a bona fide state of separation.”

Mai, 44, and Jeezy, 46, married in March 2021 after meeting on the set of her since-canceled daytime talk show, “The Real.” A year later, they welcomed their daughter, Monaco.

Jeezy’s divorce filing reportedly came as a surprise. Court documents obtained by The Times last month indicated that the recording artist is seeking joint legal and physical custody of Monaco, and that the couple had signed a prenuptial agreement.

ET reported last month that the pending divorce stems from the couple’s “different views” and a disconnect on “certain family values and expectations.” Both parties reportedly “felt like their needs weren’t being completely met.”

In late September, TMZ reported that the estranged pair were still living under the same roof in Georgia amid their split — and under the specter of cheating allegations that sources close to Mai have shut down.

Earlier this month, Mai shared a cryptic message on Instagram saying, “Sometimes, you need to take a break and disconnect to heal.” Shortly after that, she appeared on “Sherri” and publicly discussed the split, saying that she’s trying to take care of herself and her daughter, whom she described as her “North Star.”

“One thing I know is: You give God your pain and he will give you his power. Just taking it day by day,” she told host Sherri Shepherd, adding, “Turning off everything really helps. I turned off every single device in my house. I tuned into the voices that I needed to hear — that’s me and the truth.”

Jeezy, who is currently promoting his book “Adversity for Sale: Ya Gotta Believe,” had not directly addressed the divorce since the Sept. 14 court filing.

In his memoir, the musician opened up about how trauma from his youth followed him into adulthood and showed up as anxiety and depression, both of which he didn’t have the language to understand or describe. His emotional struggles eventually led him to get help.

“I didn’t know I was depressed for eight years of my life,” he said Monday on “The Tamron Hall Show.” “[It felt] like you wake up, you want to go back to sleep forever — and I was leaning into my vices, and that’s what street life does to you.”

Times staff writers Alexandra Del Rosario and Jonah Valdez contributed to this report.