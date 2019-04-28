Food Bowl: Tacos and tequila, Champagne with Nancy Silverton and more events this week

Food Bowl will start with Mesamérica L.A., our kickoff event at the Million Dollar Theater in downtown L.A. This will be the first iteration of chef Enrique Olvera’s Mexico symposium on arts and culture to be held outside of Mexico. Olvera and Food Editor Peter Meehan curated a list of visiting chefs and artists to discuss the culinary and cultural connections between Mexico City and Los Angeles. Following the panel will be a DFiesta party at Grand Central Market with food from Guerrilla Tacos and, from Mexico City, Los Panchos and Campobaja.