Food Bowl: Tacos and tequila, Champagne with Nancy Silverton and more events this week

This May, the Los Angeles Times’ annual Food Bowl is back for a third year, with hundreds of events happening throughout Los Angeles and Orange County. It can be a little overwhelming with all the pop-up dinners, wine tastings, food crawls, talks and special collaboration dinners. Here’s a look at some of the events happening this week:
APRIL 30: MESAMÉRICA
Food Bowl will start with Mesamérica L.A., our kickoff event at the Million Dollar Theater in downtown L.A. This will be the first iteration of chef Enrique Olvera’s Mexico symposium on arts and culture to be held outside of Mexico. Olvera and Food Editor Peter Meehan curated a list of visiting chefs and artists to discuss the culinary and cultural connections between Mexico City and Los Angeles. Following the panel will be a DFiesta party at Grand Central Market with food from Guerrilla Tacos and, from Mexico City, Los Panchos and Campobaja.
Mesamérica, $35, 7 to 8:30 p.m. at the Million Dollar Theatre
Mesamérica, plus a cocktail pre-reception, DFiesta party and DFiesta post-reception, $85, 6 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. at Grand Central Market and La Cita bar.
More info and tickets at: lafoodbowl.com/events/l-a-times-food-bowl-presents-mesamerica-l-a-dfiesta/
MAY 1: CALIFORNIA FARMERS MARKET CALFRESH CHEF DEMO
Chef Kim Vu is teaming up with the Santa Monica Farmers Market to demonstrate how to shop seasonally on a budget. The market will have information on connecting people with food resources that can help combat food insecurity.
Free admission, 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Santa Monica Farmers Market.
MAY 3: TACOS AND TEQUILA
The Institute of Culinary Education is hosting a cooking class that will teach participants how to make corn tortillas, adobo chicken, grilled skirt steak, sautéed shrimp, sautéed chorizo, pico de gallo and guacamole. The class will also cover making proper margaritas and Paloma cocktails.
$105, 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the Institute of Culinary Education in Pasadena.
More info and tickets at: lafoodbowl.com/events/tacos-and-tequila/.
MAY 4 — 24: CHINESE RESTAURANT WEEK
Restaurants around Los Angeles will serve multi-course menus featuring regional cuisines of China. Tasty Noodle House and Chong Qing Yao Mei Hot Pot are some of the participating restaurants.
More info and tickets at: afoodbowl.com/events/chinese-restaurant-week-tasty-noodle-house/.
MAY 4: THE PERUVIAN TABLE TODAY AND TOMORROW
Virgilio Martínez, chef at Central in Peru, will join Ricardo Zarate of Rosaliné and Pikoh in Los Angeles for a conversation about the new wave of Peruvian food.
Free admission, 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Now Serving in Chinatown.
MAY 4 — 5: EFFERVESCENCE GRAND CHAMPAGNE TASTING AND DINNERS
A full day/evening of Champagne with multiple events happening around Los Angeles including a walkaround Champagne tasting, a bubbly brunch with Nancy Silverton, and a gala dinner with Silverton, Suzanne Tracht and Dominique Crenn at Jar. Ticket prices range from $125 to $2,500.
More info and tickets at: lafoodbowl.com/events/effervescence-l-a-grand-champagne-tasting/
MAY 5: ROY CHOI’S BROKEN BREAD PREMIERE EVENT
KCET and Tastemade will host a free screening of Roy Choi’s new show “Broken Bread” at the Wiltern. The evening will also include a Q&A panel with the Kogi BBQ founder and an after-party with DJ Dan the Automator.
Free admission, 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the Wiltern.
More info and tickets at: lafoodbowl.com/events/roy-chois-broken-bread-premiere-event/
