What to expect at Mesamérica L.A.

I’ve never attended a Mesamérica, but Brooks Headley, who is my friend and the griddle jockey at Superiority Burger in New York, once told me his story about participating: For his “talk,” he went on stage with the guys from No Age and pummeled out two songs. He said he imagined he’d get shamed out of the building afterward, but instead, as soon he got off stage, Olvera hugged him and yell-asked “WHY DIDN’T YOU PLAY MORE?!” Seemed like the kind of spirit I like in an event.