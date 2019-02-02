Wild police pursuit ends in multi-car crash in Huntington Park

A lengthy police pursuit through South Los Angeles and Huntington Park ended in a wrong-way crash that left at least one person injured Friday night.
A sport utility vehicle that began racing away from California Highway Patrol officers shortly before 10 p.m. slammed into two other vehicles in Huntington Park roughly 30 minutes later.
One man could be seen limping away from his vehicle with the help of a CHP officer, while televised footage of the chase showed another being loaded into an ambulance. Both men had been inside the cars struck by the fleeing vehicle.
It was not immediately clear what sparked the chase. Calls and e-mails to a CHP spokesman were not immediately returned.
The driver had fled at high speeds through parts of South L.A., Huntington Park and Walnut Park during the chase. The SUV could be seen tearing through intersections and ignoring traffic signals, nearly causing several crashes.
Around 10:30 p.m., the driver appeared to lose control while swerving to pass a stationary vehicle before slamming into another car that was facing the opposite direction. The force of that impact sent the SUV spinning into a second car before it came to a stop.
One of the SUV’s tires was ripped off in the crash, and the vehicle’s front bumper was also severely damaged.
The driver was taken into custody shortly before 10:45 p.m.