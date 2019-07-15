Advertisement
  • Newsletter
  • Newsletters

Essential California: Planned ICE raids bring widespread fear but few arrests

By
Jul 15, 2019 | 3:30 AM
Essential California: Planned ICE raids bring widespread fear but few arrests
Protesters hold signs during a demonstration Friday outside the San Francisco office of Immigration and Customs Enforcement. (Justin Sullivan / Getty Images)

Good morning, and welcome to the Essential California newsletter. It’s Monday, July 15, and here’s a look at the week ahead.

On Monday, the “world’s toughest footrace” — a 135-mile ultramarathon from Death Valley to Mount Whitney — will commence. Entrants in the grueling Badwater Ultramarathon will probably face temperatures approaching 122 degrees Fahrenheit.

Advertisement

And speaking of ultramarathons, we still have roughly a year left in the race for the 2020 Democratic Party presidential nomination and a few candidates will be swinging through California this week. Self-help author Marianne Williamson will be campaigning in Los Angeles on Monday, with an evening fundraiser in Beverly Hills.

The 2019 Emmy nominations will be announced early Tuesday morning, roughly nine weeks ahead of the September awards show. Here are five things to watch for when the nominations are unveiled.

Also Tuesday: The 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 launch, which culminated in one very famous small step for man and a giant leap for mankind. (Expect a whole lot of #Moon content all over your internet.)

On Wednesday, Mexican drug lord El Chapo will be sentenced on murder conspiracy and drug trafficking charges in a New York courtroom.

Also Wednesday: Global streaming giant Netflix will report its second-quarter earnings and subscriber numbers. And the annual Perseid meteor shower is likely to become visible. The Perseid meteor shower is expected to peak from Aug. 12 to 13.

Comic-Con opens to the public in San Diego on Thursday.

Former Vice President Joe Biden will be on the campaign trail in Los Angeles on Thursday and Friday. Biden will headline a big-name Hollywood fundraiser on Friday.

And now, here’s what’s happening across California:

TOP STORIES

Long-threatened ICE raids were expected to take place Sunday in several major U.S. cities, including Los Angeles and San Francisco. The publicized plans stoked widespread fear in immigrant communities, but there were no reports of arrests in the Los Angeles or San Francisco areas as of Sunday evening. Los Angeles Times

“People are terrified to go out on the streets.” The actual raids may not have materialized in Los Angeles, but the fear they instilled still had a chilling effect in the city. Many undocumented community members stayed home Sunday or found different ways to stay out of sight. Los Angeles Times

Immigrant advocates in the Central Valley were also still on high alert Sunday. Volunteers in Fresno passed out know-your-rights information on the street. Fresno Bee

Advance notice of those planned raids may push immigrants toward unauthorized legal help, leaving many seeking legal help susceptible to scams, according to advocates. Los Angeles Times

Get the Essential California newsletter »

L.A. STORIES

Advertisement

Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr reunited onstage at Dodger Stadium during McCartney’s sold-out show. Los Angeles Times

Writer Lynell George reflects on the Broad museum’s Black Power exhibition. LAist

Kim Kardashian-West and Kourtney Kardashian joined neighbors and activists in Simi Valley at an event commemorating the 60th anniversary of the partial nuclear meltdown at the Santa Susana Field Laboratory, and lobbying to clean up the contaminated site. Los Angeles Daily News

Inside the L.A. “power kennels” where Hollywood stars board their pets and canine amenities abound. The Hollywood Reporter

Netflix’s first-floor waiting room has become the hottest see-and-be-seen spot in Hollywood. New York Times

Forever 21 — a privately held family business that started with a single store in Los Angeles’ Highland Park neighborhood in 1984 — is being squeezed on multiple fronts. Here’s what went wrong. Los Angeles Times

Advertisement

Across L.A., Nipsey Hussle murals are a testament to the slain rapper’s legacy. Los Angeles Times

A passerby takes a selfie with a mural of Nipsey Hussle on the 3400 block of Slauson Avenue in South Los Angeles.
A passerby takes a selfie with a mural of Nipsey Hussle on the 3400 block of Slauson Avenue in South Los Angeles. (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)

Your support helps us deliver the news that matters most. Subscribe to the Los Angeles Times.

POLITICS AND GOVERNMENT

A Fresno school trustee is under fire again, with parents and community members discussing a potential recall effort. The school trustee reportedly showed up at a Fresno Unified cheer practice and threatened to have students kicked off the cheer team or barred from attending cheer camp if they brought up a blackface incident that occurred earlier this year. Fresno Bee

CRIME AND COURTS

“They were my pillars of strength”: Ghost Ship fire parents cling to each other during the 2 ½-month trial. Mercury News

Salinas has been called the youth homicide capital of California, and the agricultural city still grapples with that legacy of loss. But violence has starkly declined, with just one murder in the first half of 2019. Salinas Californian

HEALTH AND THE ENVIRONMENT

A hooked great white shark dragged a fishing boat around the San Francisco Bay for an hour. KPIX

Borrego Springs has worked hard to make its night skies dark. It is the only locale in California, and one of just 22 worldwide, to be designated a “Dark Sky Community.” San Diego Union-Tribune

The beaches at Lake Tahoe are a little smaller than they were a few years ago. The lake has filled to the top as massive winter snows melt. Chico Enterprise-Record

CALIFORNIA CULTURE

Roughly 88% of people using California’s physician-assisted death law for end-of-life drugs are white. Capital Public Radio

San Luis Obispo County agriculture became a $1-billion business in 2018. More than a quarter of those dollars came from the wine industry. San Luis Obispo Tribune

Seven of the most “Instagrammable” public art spots in the Bay Area, including murals and a sculpture garden. KQED

The Desert Sun asked experts how a planned 173,000-square-foot arena would change Palm Springs’ economy. This is what they said. Desert Sun

CALIFORNIA ALMANAC

Los Angeles: partly sunny, 85. San Diego: partly sunny, 79. San Francisco: windy, 69. San Jose: sunny, 82. Sacramento: sunny, 96. More weather is here.

AND FINALLY

This week’s birthdays for those who made a mark in California: Rep. Barbara Lee (July 16, 1946), actor Will Ferrell (July 16, 1967), Rep. T.J. Cox (July 18, 1963), actress Sandra Oh (July 20, 1971) and author Michael Connelly (July 21, 1956).

I have lived in California since 1876 and have in consequence no desire to go to heaven.

Iowa native Margaret Collier Graham, writing in 1911
Share quote & link
Advertisement
Advertisement