Long-threatened ICE raids set to begin amid questions and protests

Long-threatened Immigration and Customs Enforcement raids were set to begin Sunday amid anxiety in immigrant communities across the country and questions about how extensive the much-hyped action would actually be.
The raids were expected to take place in at least 10 cities, including in California. As of Sunday morning, there was no official word that any enforcement action had taken place.
On Saturday night, New York Mayor Bill de Blasio said his office was “receiving reports of attempted but reportedly unsuccessful ICE enforcement actions in Sunset Park and Harlem.” It’s unclear whether this was part of the larger raid President Trump has threatened.
Jojo Annobil, executive director of immigrant advocacy Justice Corps, said he heard the reports of ICE activity in New York. He said his group, which includes 54 lawyers in New York, New Jersey and Southern states, was prepared to respond by representing migrants with deportation orders, filing motions to reopen their cases.
Many asylum seekers his group has encountered received deportation orders after immigration courts failed to notify them of court dates, or sent them incorrect dates, Annobil said.
While the operation will target a couple thousand people with court removal orders, it will also include “collateral” deportations in which agents may detain immigrants in the country illegally who are not intended targets but happen to be in the area.
The raids are expected to target not only families but also children who arrived at the border without adults, were released to parents or other sponsors and ordered deported, said Greg Chen, director of government relations at the Washington-based American Immigration Lawyers Assn.
An ICE spokesman wouldn’t give many details, and it remains unclear how many people will be swept up. Trump has tweeted about the raid for nearly a month, and that has immigrants here illegally on edge.
“We are receiving calls from migrants that are very scared,” said Hugo Castro with Border Angels, a migrant rights group, said Friday. “They are canceling their plans for the weekend. For example, we talked to one family who was planning to move this weekend and now they are afraid to move with this going on.”
The threat of raids has had a dramatic effect. In Los Angeles, Mayor Eric Garcetti, Police Chief Michel Moore, Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva and other leaders have denounced the tactic. Across the country, some immigrants reportedly are skipping work and hiding out, a team of immigration lawyers is descending on a detention facility in Texas, activists are staffing tip hotlines that are ringing off the hook in Tennessee, and a group of advocates launched a preemptive lawsuit in New York.
Though some immigration apprehensions may be the immediate mission, there are broader political goals that are accomplished with the specter of widespread immigration raids. Some immigration analysts said the Trump administration is likely hoping to distract the president’s base from what he has failed to accomplish: the expansion of a southern border “wall” and getting a citizenship question on the U.S. census.
Despite his aggressive rhetoric, Trump’s overall removal numbers during his first two years in office pale in comparison with those of the previous administration. Trump’s administration is on track to remove only about 8% more foreigners in fiscal year 2019 than President Obama’s last year in office, according to Immigration and Customs Enforcement data.
During the height of deportations under Obama, in 2012, immigration officials removed 409,849 foreigners. By comparison, peak removals under Trump came last year, with 256,085.
This week’s threats came less than a month after Trump announced in a June 17 tweet that ICE would start deporting “millions” of migrants. Days later, that operation was put on hold. This time, some experts and activists said they believe the raids will move forward.
The impending raids had immigrant communities on edge.
In Houston, Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee joined pastors from about 10 local churches Saturday announcing that they would offer sanctuary to migrants ahead of ICE raids.
The Texas Democrat condemned the raids as “the misuse of an immigration system that’s already broken” and said it was the first time she had seen churches welcome migrants ahead of a raid in Houston, which is not a sanctuary city.
“We want to be a beacon of light for those who may be in fear,” said the Rev. Robert Stearns of Living Waters Apostolic Ministries, where pastors met Jackson Lee and migrant activists late Saturday to announce their plans in the food pantry.
The church had enough to feed 500 migrants, Stearns said, either on site or by home deliveries.
“During the civil rights movement, people sought refuge in the church. This is the civil rights movement of our time,” said Cesar Espinosa, executive director of the migrant advocacy group Fiel Houston who joined pastors and vowed to assist their effort.
Venus Rodriguez came to hear the announcement and relayed news to neighbors in the community group Northside Strong, including migrants in the country illegally. Those she knows are staying at home, afraid to go out and seek refuge, but they might reach out to churches for help.
“They’re aware and they’re on alert,” she said.
“Announcements such as these, including the latest one of upcoming raids, unfortunately makes people scramble to find any sort of assistance,” said Jose Luis Garcia, the managing attorney at the Esperanza Immigrant Rights Project, based in Los Angeles.
Advocates worry the raids could leave immigrants here illegally susceptible to scams.
Unlicensed immigration consultants, commonly known as notarios in Latin American communities, can cause serious harm to an immigrant’s legal case, experts say. This could be anyone who provides immigration-related services for a fee but who is not authorized to provide any sort of legal aid.
“Fear, need and anxiety are driving people to try to find some legal help,” said Rigo Reyes, the executive director of Los Angeles County’s Office of Immigrant Affairs. Immigrants are pushed to “find someone who’s going to give them the answer they want to hear, even if it’s not real,” he said.
Immigrants in the U.S. illegally are especially susceptible to scams as the threat of deportation looms. Immigration consultant offices are widely available and easily accessible, prompting many immigrants to choose unauthorized legal help over proper legal aid.