ICE raids keep some hiding inside, afraid to be out in public

He says that word of the ICE raids spread quickly through the Guatemalan community, primarily through Facebook. Many community members stayed home Sunday or found different ways to stay out of sight, he said. Barrera is avoiding driving on main avenues today, and took the side roads to get to work. But he’s not changing his routine too much. “I’m tired of running away all the time,” he said. “I’m hoping that if I stay calm, nothing will happen.”