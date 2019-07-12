Emmys 2019: Five things to watch for ahead of the nominations

What can we expect when the nominations are announced? Surprises, sure. The vast television landscape all but guarantees a splintering of selections. (Look for several categories to exceed their quota of nominees, thanks to the Emmys’ rule of granting nominations to contenders that come within 2% of qualifying.) And, since the new seasons of “The Handmaid’s Tale,” “Big Little Lies” and “Stranger Things” arrived too late to be eligible for this year’s awards, there are plenty of openings for newcomers.