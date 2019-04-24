Today: Census and Sensibilities

Evett’s Model Shop has received some unusual requests over its 71 years of operation, but few have been as weird as the one in January from YouTube car comedy channel Donut Media: Help a Bugatti built from Lego bricks go really fast, maybe even set a speed record. The Santa Monica store, one of Southern California’s few remaining model and hobby shops, took on the job. But today, it will close its doors. The reason is not so unusual: a steep rent increase. Fans of the store hope it will live to race another day someplace else.