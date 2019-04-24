Kelli Tennant says she waited to bring up sexual assault allegations for fear of losing job

The TV sports reporter suing former Lakers coach Luke Walton for an alleged sexual assault said she waited five years to come forward with the allegations because she was “scared” she might lose her job but can no longer remain silent after she struggled for years to bury the incident.
Her lawyer Garo Mardirossian revealed that in the aftermath of the alleged assault she told only a handful of people — relatives and friends — but never told employer Time Warner/Spectrum despite having to cover Lakers basketball with Walton as the team’s coach.
In an emotional news conference Tuesday afternoon, Kelli Tennant said she was 25 when Walton, a man she thought of as a friend and mentor, allegedly sexually assaulted her in a Santa Monica hotel room.
“I thought he was going to rape me,” she told reporters as she described an alleged attack in the latter half of 2014.
Tennant said she arranged to meet Walton at a Santa Monica hotel to give him a gift-wrapped copy of her book for which he had written the foreword because she viewed him as a friend, mentor and former colleague at Spectrum SportsNet. But once she arrived, Walton invited her to his room and assured her he was doing so only because the Golden State team was in the lobby.
“Don't worry about it, it's me,” she recalled he assured her. But once inside the room, “out of nowhere he got on top of her” and pinned her on the bed, Tennant said. She said he kissed her neck and body and ignored her begging him to get off her.”
Walton played for the Lakers from 2003 to 2012. After retiring as a player, Walton dabbled in broadcasting, and appeared on Spectrum SportsNet. He and Tennant appeared together on the network.
He then went into coaching and was on the Warriors’ staff from 2014 to 2016, when the Lakers hired him to be their head coach. Walton guided the Lakers for three seasons before he and the team mutually parted ways on April 12. Walton is now the coach of the Sacramento Kings.
“No woman should ever be made to feel like a victim,” Tennant said.
Tennant’s attorney struggled to explain why she filed a lawsuit for money instead of filing a report of a crime.
“Our interest isn’t putting Mr. Walton in jail,” Mardirossian said. “It’s for Kelli to feel better about herself.”