The official breakfast cereal power rankings: Part I

The month is called “March” for a reason: because it’s a slog. As we in Los Angeles freeze to death in 66-degree temperatures I can hear you asking, what are we marching toward, exactly? The short answer is: to our inevitable deaths. The more complicated answer relates to the show “The Good Place,” which I may have binge-watched the entirety of last weekend. The afterlife, if that’s what you believe in, doesn’t mean an existence free of worry, or even suffering: We’re all interconnected and take care of one another, through good times and bad, just like on earth. And, you know, maybe we’ll get to fly or something.