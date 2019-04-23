Snap bounces back as Snapchat user numbers grow

Snap Inc.’s fortunes rise and fall on the size of Snapchat’s user base.
When the user numbers started to slide in early 2018, thanks to a tumultuous redesign and flabby Android app, its stock price began a long slide down to below $5 a share. Executive churn followed, and a dark cloud hung over the Santa Monica company’s future.
When its earnings report in February showed that the bleeding had stopped, the stock began a rally, more than doubling in price to close Tuesday at $11.99 a share.
After the closing bell Tuesday, Snap released its quarterly earnings report containing more good news: Its user base grew 2% to 190 million — a number the company says includes 90% of 13- to 24-year-olds and 75% of 13- to 34-year-olds in the United States. Snap’s stock climbed in after-market trading, cresting $13 a share before giving back some of those gains.
In addition to reversing the decline in users, the company has also steadily increased the amount of money generated from each of those sets of eyeballs, above and beyond most observers’ expectations. Snap posted a net loss of 10 cents per share for the quarter, an improvement from its loss of 17 cents per share in the same quarter last year.
Revenue was $320 million in the quarter, up 39% from the year-earlier quarter, it said.
Much of that positive change came from fine-tuning the company’s algorithmic advertising platform after a rocky launch, according to Evan Spiegel, the company’s 28-year-old co-founder and chief executive.
“The improvements we have made to our cost structure over the past year were largely due to efficiencies we found in our products and operations that outpaced our growing investments across our content, gaming, augmented reality and advertising platforms,” Spiegel said in a statement.
Snap announced a new set of products at its first major press event last month, including social gaming, a new clutch of Snapchat-specific scripted shows, and a suite of video ad integration tools to increase its utility for advertisers.