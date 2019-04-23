Why Trump’s tariffs are one of the last big obstacles in U.S.-China trade talks

Since then, there have been two more rounds of tit-for-tat tariffs on thousands of goods exchanged between the two countries. All told, over the last year the United States has placed additional duties of 10% to 25% on about $250 billion of Chinese products, or almost half of all U.S. imports from China. China has applied tariffs of 5% to 25% on about $110 billion of American goods, which represent the vast majority of U.S. shipments to China.