Preserved lemons

Variations:

Preserved limes: Substitute 1 ¼ pounds limes for the lemons. Trim the stem ends, then cut each fruit in half lengthwise all the way through. Toss the halved limes with the salt and pack into jar. Press juice out of the fruit while packing them. You may need to juice an additional lime to have enough liquid to cover the fruit with an inch of headspace from the rim. Proceed as above, tamping down the fruit to submerge and adding more juice as needed to keep them covered.