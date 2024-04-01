Diep Tran's Creamy White Beans in Lemongrass Coconut Broth

To make the rempah, prepare the lemongrass; only the tenderest part of the lemongrass will be used. Trim and discard 1 inch of the tough root ends of the lemongrass. Remove the tough outer leaves. Measuring from the cut end, thinly slice 2 inches up the length of the lemongrass. The slices should reveal purple-pink concentric circles. Three lemongrass stalks should produce about ½ cup of sliced lemongrass. Transfer the sliced lemongrass to a blender.

Prepare the galangal: Again, only the tenderest part of the galangal will be used. Trim away any discolored skin and tough nodules from the galangal. Slice the galangal into thin slices, the thinner the better. A ½ ounce piece of galangal should produce about 1 ½ tablespoons of sliced galangal. Add the sliced galangal to the blender.

Add the turmeric, garlic, shallots, chilies, 2 tablespoons oil and 2 tablespoons water to the blender and blend on high until a fine paste forms, 2 to 3 minutes.