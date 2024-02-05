Shrimp in Vanilla Sauce From Papantla

Melt the butter in a 12-inch skillet over medium heat. Add the onion and cook until it starts to soften, about 2 minutes. Add the shrimp and gently cook until just opaque on the bottom. Flip them using tongs and continue cooking until the other side just starts to turn opaque, about 2 minutes total. Add the mixture from the blender and then add the pulque (or tequila or mezcal, if using), vanilla seeds, vanilla extract, chicken bouillon flavoring and salt. Bring to a simmer and continue cooking until the sauce thickens enough to densely coat the back of a spoon, 6 to 8 minutes.