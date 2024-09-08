Advertisement

Osteria Mamma's pomodori spumosi (cheese-stuffed tomatoes)

20 minutes, plus time to chill
Serves 4
Tomatoes filled with whipped cheese and herbs topped by slices of green olives
(Rob Hoffman / Osteria Mamma)
This simple “no-cook” side dish from Larchmont restaurant Osteria Mamma is a perfect way to serve up fresh tomatoes during their peak months. The recipe calls for Spanish olives as a topping, but lemon zest, grated bottarga or simply a crack of fresh ground pepper with olive oil will do nicely as well. If Caprino cheese is unavailable, you can substitute another soft goat cheese, such as a chevre; Meredith Farm’s marinated sheep-and-goat cheese works well too. For a more simple but equally delicious preparation, swap out both cheeses for fresh burrata. Pair this starter with a fruit-driven white wine such as Friulano Collio by Borgo Conventi.

1

Rinse tomatoes under cold water and pat dry. Using a paring knife, remove the top quarter of each tomato. To allow the tomatoes to stand upright more easily, remove a small sliver from the bottom as well.

2

Using a spoon, hollow out the tomato into a bowl, discarding the pulp and seeds.

3

Sprinkle the salt inside of the tomatoes and invert them on a paper towel. Allow the juices to drain for 10-15 minutes.

4

Meanwhile, combine the cheeses in a blender or food processor and pulse until combined into a soft paste. Transfer to a medium bowl.

5

Add the basil and minced garlic to the cheese mixture and stir to combine.

6

Once the tomatoes have drained, rinse under water and dry with a paper towel. Spoon the cheese mixture inside and top with the Spanish olives, a pinch of salt and fresh ground pepper.

7

Let chill in the refrigerator for 5-10 minutes, drizzle with olive oil and then serve chilled.

