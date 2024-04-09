Broccoli with pumpkin seed jazz

The term “jazz” (in recipes, anyway) might have originated with cookbook author extraordinaire Molly Baz, which won’t be surprising to anyone familiar with her singularly charming way with words. Molly worked with us at Glasserie back in 2013, and we’re ever grateful for this addition to our culinary lexicon. Our “jazz” is usually made with ground nuts or seeds mixed with spices — not dissimilar from dukkah, the Middle Eastern condiment. We like to use jazz to dress up vegetables, and because it’s always at least partially ground, it quickly comes together into a saucy coating. In this recipe, we toss the pumpkin seed jazz with perfectly cooked broccoli. If you want to make broccoli toast —and we know you do — this makes a good amount for two very hefty or four more modest toasts. Fry slices of thick-cut, crusty bread in olive oil and slather them with labneh before piling the broccoli sky-high.

Food Want to cook vegetables better? The new Kismet cookbook shows us how Learn to cook vegetables in all the best possible ways from the new cookbook “Kismet: Bright, Fresh, Vegetable-Loving Recipes” by Sarah Hymanson and Sara Kramer, the chefs of Kismet and Kismet Rotisserie.