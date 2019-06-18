As Dodgers’ long reliever, Ross Stripling hasn’t had much of a chance to showcase talent

On top of the 17 pitches he threw in the game, Stripling tossed another 20 to 25 as if it were a spring training day. The Dodgers asked him to complete the session to keep his stamina built up to offset the lack of work he’s accumulated since rejoining the Dodgers’ bullpen. The team is preparing for an upcoming game in which he and Julio Urias will pitch the bulk of the innings to give the team’s five starters an additional day of rest amid a stretch of 18 straight days with games. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said the team has not decided when that will be.