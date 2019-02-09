Prep basketball playoffs: Halfcourt shot wins it for View Park Prep

It was quite an opening night for the high school basketball playoffs.
In the City Section, the biggest shot came from Christian Johnson of View Park Prep. He threw in a halfcourt shot as the buzzer sounded to give his team a 64-61 win over Sylmar in an opening game of the Division I playoffs. He finished with 20 points.
View Park was the No. 12 seed and replaced its coach, Jason Porter, earlier in the week.
In the Open Division, Washington Prep got its revenge with a 58-51 win over Woodland Hills Taft. Noel Scott led the Generals, who will face No. 1-seeded Fairfax next Saturday in a semifinal doubleheader at Venice. Fairfax defeated Harbor City Narbonne 79-59. Robert McRae scored 25 points and Daylen Williams 16.
Westchester will play Lake Balboa Birmingham in the other semifinal. Westchester defeated El Camino Real 81-48. Jordan Brinson scored 22 points. Jahville Collins led ECR with 16. Birmingham defeated Gardena 66-60. David Elliott scored 20 points and Corey Cofield 16.
Grant knocked off Dorsey 56-53 in Division I.
Devin Tillis had 21 points and 11 rebounds in Windward’s 82-38 win over San Marcos.
St. Francis defeated Marina 66-62. Andre Henry had 29 points and 20 rebounds and Dennis Flowers added 25 points.
Skyy Clark, a freshman, scored 25 points in Heritage Christian’s 98-71 win over Westlake Village Oaks Christian. Clark started the season playing for Oaks Christian.
Kyle Owens scored 38 points in Encino Crespi’s 75-63 win over Calabasas. Ellis Kahn added 19 points.
West Hills Chaminade defeated Knight 76-61. Abe Eagle finished with 32 points and 11 rebounds.
Loyola defeated Gardena Serra 89-67, with James Keefe contributing 19 points.
Santa Margarita defeated Edison 57-44. Jake Kyman scored 20 points.
Temecula Valley defeated Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 92-91. Julian Rishwain scored 24 points for Notre Dame.
Brentwood defeated Oak Park 65-54. JR Olofson finished with 17 points.
Santa Monica defeated Capistrano Valley 73-29. TJ Wainwright scored 20 points.
Los Altos defeated Santa Monica Crossroads 79-70. Freshman Henri Adiassa led Crossroads with 17 points and 21 rebounds.
Campbell Hall defeated Mission Viejo Trabuco Hills 64-60. Chris Garnett, Jonny Garnett, Jabari Walker and Kyle Beedon each scored 12 points.
Malik Thomas scored 28 points in La Verne Damien’s 59-43 win over Maranatha.