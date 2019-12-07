Girls’ basketball roundup: Lynwood to face Corona Centennial in final of Marlborough tournament

The Marlborough Great 8 girls’ basketball tournament is down to two teams.
Corona Centennial will face Lynwood in the championship game Saturday at 7:30 p.m. at Marlborough.
Lynwood reached the final with an 80-71 win over Bishop Montgomery. Cheyanne Whitfield scored 32 points and Rayah Marshall had 27 points.
Corona Centennial defeated Marlborough 66-44. Jayda Curry led the way with 22 points.
Marlborough will play Bishop Montgomery in the third-place game at 6 p.m.
Game Day‼️— Mater Dei Girls Basketball (@MaterDeiGBB) December 7, 2019

Troy Classic - Championship Game
Troy Classic - Championship Game
🆚: LB Poly 🐰
⏰: 7:30pm Tip-Off
📆: Saturday, Dec 7th
📍: @troyhs_gbball (Troy HS)
If you’re free tonight, come out & support our team & enjoy some good basketball!!
#GoMonarchs #WeAreMD #ItsAllAboutTheTeamTheTeamTheTeam
Mater Dei is playing Long Beach Poly in the championship game of the Troy tournament at Troy.