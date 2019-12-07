Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Advertisement
Share
High School Sports

Girls’ basketball roundup: Lynwood to face Corona Centennial in final of Marlborough tournament

jayda.jpg
Jayda Curry of Corona Centennial.
(Twitter.com)
By Eric SondheimerColumnist  
Dec. 7, 2019
10:14 AM
Share

The Marlborough Great 8 girls’ basketball tournament is down to two teams.

Corona Centennial will face Lynwood in the championship game Saturday at 7:30 p.m. at Marlborough.

Lynwood reached the final with an 80-71 win over Bishop Montgomery. Cheyanne Whitfield scored 32 points and Rayah Marshall had 27 points.

Corona Centennial defeated Marlborough 66-44. Jayda Curry led the way with 22 points.

Advertisement

Marlborough will play Bishop Montgomery in the third-place game at 6 p.m.

Mater Dei is playing Long Beach Poly in the championship game of the Troy tournament at Troy.

High School Sports
Newsletter
Get our daily Sports Report newsletter
Eric Sondheimer
Follow Us
Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement