Girls’ basketball roundup: Lynwood to face Corona Centennial in final of Marlborough tournament

The Marlborough Great 8 girls’ basketball tournament is down to two teams.

Corona Centennial will face Lynwood in the championship game Saturday at 7:30 p.m. at Marlborough.

Lynwood reached the final with an 80-71 win over Bishop Montgomery. Cheyanne Whitfield scored 32 points and Rayah Marshall had 27 points.

Corona Centennial defeated Marlborough 66-44. Jayda Curry led the way with 22 points.

Marlborough will play Bishop Montgomery in the third-place game at 6 p.m.

Game Day‼️

Troy Classic - Championship Game

🆚: LB Poly 🐰

⏰: 7:30pm Tip-Off

📆: Saturday, Dec 7th

📍: @troyhs_gbball (Troy HS)



If you’re free tonight, come out & support our team & enjoy some good basketball!!

#GoMonarchs #WeAreMD #ItsAllAboutTheTeamTheTeamTheTeam pic.twitter.com/lB7Ea6WxiI — Mater Dei Girls Basketball (@MaterDeiGBB) December 7, 2019

Mater Dei is playing Long Beach Poly in the championship game of the Troy tournament at Troy.

