High School Sports

The Times’ girls’ basketball final top 25 rankings

Coach Stan Delus of Etiwanda watches the Eagles play in the state championship game at Golden 1 Center.
Coach Stan Delus of Etiwanda guided the Eagles to the Open Division girls’ basketball state championship with a 69-67 win over Archbishop Mitty.
(Eric Sondheimer / Los Angeles Times)
EL SEGUNDO, CA-AUGUST 14, 2019: Eric Sondheimer, Prep Sports Columnist, Los Angeles Times
By Eric Sondheimer
A look at the final top 20 high school girls’ basketball rankings produced by Harold Abend of CalHiSports for The Times.

Rank (last rank) school (record)

1. (2) Etiwanda (32-3)

2. (1) Sierra Canyon (31-3)

3. (5) Ontario Christian (28-5)

4. (3) Mater Dei (25-8)

5. (4) Sage Hill (25-5)

6. (6) Bishop Montgomery (23-5)

7. (8) Brentwood (27-9)

8. (14) Orangewood Academy (22-10)

9. (12) Corona Santiago (22-13)

10. (13) St. Anthony (25-8)

11. (7) Moreno Valley (30-6)

12. (9) Corona Centennial (19-14)

13. (NR) Harvard-Westlake (19-18)

14. (16) Orange Lutheran (21-9)

15. (17) Buena Park (22-11)

16. (15) Esperanza (25-5)

17. (NR) Birmingham (25-7)

18. (18) Lynwood (18-12)

19. (10) Windward (20-7)

20. (11) Rancho Christian (18-8)

Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

