The Times’ girls’ basketball final top 25 rankings

A look at the final top 20 high school girls’ basketball rankings produced by Harold Abend of CalHiSports for The Times.

Coach Stan Delus of Etiwanda guided the Eagles to the Open Division girls’ basketball state championship with a 69-67 win over Archbishop Mitty.

Newsletter Get our high school sports newsletter

Prep Rally is devoted to the SoCal high school sports experience, bringing you scores, stories and a behind-the-scenes look at what makes prep sports so popular.

Enter email address Sign Me Up

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.