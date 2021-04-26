The Times’ high school baseball rankings: Thousand Oaks remains No. 1
A look at the top 25 high school baseball teams in the Southland.
Rk. SCHOOL (W-L); comment (last week’s rank)
1. THOUSAND OAKS (12-0) Charlie Saum had a five-hit game (1)
2. FOOTHILL (14-2) Aiden Taurek is batting .451 (2)
3. ORANGE LUTHERAN (13-2) Three-game series vs. Servite (3)
4. DANA HILLS (13-2) Ian May is 3-0 with no runs in 14 innings (4)
5. HARVARD-WESTLAKE (11-4) 13 strikeouts for freshman Bryce Rainer (5)
6. WEST RANCH (11-0) Scott Bauman is 5-0 with 1.05 ERA (6)
7. AYALA (11-1) Mateo Matthews has four home runs (7)
8. SANTA MARGARITA (12-2) Three-game series vs. St. John Bosco (8)
9. SIERRA CANYON (10-2) Two-game series vs. Paraclete (9)
10. KING (11-2) Two-game series vs. Corona Centennial (15)
11. LOS ALAMITOS (9-1) Eight-game win streak (24)
12. TRABUCO HILLS (12-1) Two-game series vs. San Juan Hills (25)
13. SANTA ANA MATER DEI (10-3) Three-game series vs. JSerra (13)
14. YUCAIPA (10-5) Jacob Reimer is hitting .477 (11)
15. CHAMINADE (9-4) Three-game series vs. SO Notre Dame (14)
16. LONG BEACH POLY (13-2) First place in Moore League (17)
17. SERVITE (7-5) Ready to start Trinity League (18)
18. FOUNTAIN VALLEY (11-4) Vs. Marina (20)
19. JSERRA (9-5) Six-game win streak (NR)
20. MURRIETA MESA (15-2) Colby Moran has 26 hits, .472 average (NR)
21. SHERMAN OAKS NOTRE DAME (10-5) Looking for a third pitcher (12)
22. PALOS VERDES (9-2) Two-game series with Santa Monica (22)
23. HART (11-1) Indians are waiting for the West Ranch showdown next week (23)
24. CORONA DEL MAR (10-2) Vs. Edison on Thursday (NR)
25. CORONA (8-4) Winner of seven straight (NR)
