The Times’ high school baseball rankings: Thousand Oaks remains No. 1

A look at the top 25 high school baseball teams in the Southland.

Rk. SCHOOL (W-L); comment (last week’s rank)

1. THOUSAND OAKS (12-0) Charlie Saum had a five-hit game (1)

2. FOOTHILL (14-2) Aiden Taurek is batting .451 (2)

Advertisement

3. ORANGE LUTHERAN (13-2) Three-game series vs. Servite (3)

4. DANA HILLS (13-2) Ian May is 3-0 with no runs in 14 innings (4)

5. HARVARD-WESTLAKE (11-4) 13 strikeouts for freshman Bryce Rainer (5)

6. WEST RANCH (11-0) Scott Bauman is 5-0 with 1.05 ERA (6)

7. AYALA (11-1) Mateo Matthews has four home runs (7)

8. SANTA MARGARITA (12-2) Three-game series vs. St. John Bosco (8)

9. SIERRA CANYON (10-2) Two-game series vs. Paraclete (9)

10. KING (11-2) Two-game series vs. Corona Centennial (15)

Advertisement

11. LOS ALAMITOS (9-1) Eight-game win streak (24)

12. TRABUCO HILLS (12-1) Two-game series vs. San Juan Hills (25)

13. SANTA ANA MATER DEI (10-3) Three-game series vs. JSerra (13)

14. YUCAIPA (10-5) Jacob Reimer is hitting .477 (11)

Advertisement

15. CHAMINADE (9-4) Three-game series vs. SO Notre Dame (14)

16. LONG BEACH POLY (13-2) First place in Moore League (17)

17. SERVITE (7-5) Ready to start Trinity League (18)

18. FOUNTAIN VALLEY (11-4) Vs. Marina (20)

Advertisement

19. JSERRA (9-5) Six-game win streak (NR)

20. MURRIETA MESA (15-2) Colby Moran has 26 hits, .472 average (NR)

21. SHERMAN OAKS NOTRE DAME (10-5) Looking for a third pitcher (12)

22. PALOS VERDES (9-2) Two-game series with Santa Monica (22)

Advertisement

23. HART (11-1) Indians are waiting for the West Ranch showdown next week (23)

24. CORONA DEL MAR (10-2) Vs. Edison on Thursday (NR)

25. CORONA (8-4) Winner of seven straight (NR)