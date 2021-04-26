Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
High School Sports

The Times’ high school baseball rankings: Thousand Oaks remains No. 1

New baseballs piled in a black bag.
(Michael Reaves / Getty Images)
By Eric SondheimerColumnist 
A look at the top 25 high school baseball teams in the Southland.

Rk. SCHOOL (W-L); comment (last week’s rank)

1. THOUSAND OAKS (12-0) Charlie Saum had a five-hit game (1)

2. FOOTHILL (14-2) Aiden Taurek is batting .451 (2)

3. ORANGE LUTHERAN (13-2) Three-game series vs. Servite (3)

4. DANA HILLS (13-2) Ian May is 3-0 with no runs in 14 innings (4)

5. HARVARD-WESTLAKE (11-4) 13 strikeouts for freshman Bryce Rainer (5)

6. WEST RANCH (11-0) Scott Bauman is 5-0 with 1.05 ERA (6)

7. AYALA (11-1) Mateo Matthews has four home runs (7)

8. SANTA MARGARITA (12-2) Three-game series vs. St. John Bosco (8)

9. SIERRA CANYON (10-2) Two-game series vs. Paraclete (9)

10. KING (11-2) Two-game series vs. Corona Centennial (15)

11. LOS ALAMITOS (9-1) Eight-game win streak (24)

12. TRABUCO HILLS (12-1) Two-game series vs. San Juan Hills (25)

13. SANTA ANA MATER DEI (10-3) Three-game series vs. JSerra (13)

14. YUCAIPA (10-5) Jacob Reimer is hitting .477 (11)

15. CHAMINADE (9-4) Three-game series vs. SO Notre Dame (14)

16. LONG BEACH POLY (13-2) First place in Moore League (17)

17. SERVITE (7-5) Ready to start Trinity League (18)

18. FOUNTAIN VALLEY (11-4) Vs. Marina (20)

19. JSERRA (9-5) Six-game win streak (NR)

20. MURRIETA MESA (15-2) Colby Moran has 26 hits, .472 average (NR)

21. SHERMAN OAKS NOTRE DAME (10-5) Looking for a third pitcher (12)

22. PALOS VERDES (9-2) Two-game series with Santa Monica (22)

23. HART (11-1) Indians are waiting for the West Ranch showdown next week (23)

24. CORONA DEL MAR (10-2) Vs. Edison on Thursday (NR)

25. CORONA (8-4) Winner of seven straight (NR)

High School Sports
Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

