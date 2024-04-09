Southland top 20 high school softball rankings
The top 20 high school softball rankings for The Times by CalHiSports.com.
(Previous rank in parentheses)
1. (1) Norco 16-3
2. (2) Murrieta Mesa 18-2
3. (3) Riverside Poly 21-1-1
4. (4) Orange Lutheran 14-3
5. (5) Garden Grove Pacifica 16-2
6. (6) Mission Viejo 16-3-1
7. (7) Oaks Christian 15-2
8. (8) Anaheim Canyon 17-4
9. (9) El Modena16-5
10. (10) Los Alamitos 16-5
11. (15) Granada Hills 15-1
12. (13) La Mirada 16-4-2
13. (18) Rio Mesa 16-3
14. (11) Huntington Beach 12-5
15. (14) Long Beach Millikan 13-8
16. (12) California (Whittier) 19-3
17. (16) West (Torrance) 16-4
18. (17) Esperanza 9-8
19. (NR) Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 15-4
20. (19) Marina 14-7-1
