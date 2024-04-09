Advertisement
Southland top 20 high school softball rankings

By Eric Sondheimer
The top 20 high school softball rankings for The Times by CalHiSports.com.

(Previous rank in parentheses)

1. (1) Norco 16-3

2. (2) Murrieta Mesa 18-2

3. (3) Riverside Poly 21-1-1

4. (4) Orange Lutheran 14-3

5. (5) Garden Grove Pacifica 16-2

6. (6) Mission Viejo 16-3-1

7. (7) Oaks Christian 15-2

8. (8) Anaheim Canyon 17-4

9. (9) El Modena16-5

10. (10) Los Alamitos 16-5

11. (15) Granada Hills 15-1

12. (13) La Mirada 16-4-2

13. (18) Rio Mesa 16-3

14. (11) Huntington Beach 12-5

15. (14) Long Beach Millikan 13-8

16. (12) California (Whittier) 19-3

17. (16) West (Torrance) 16-4

18. (17) Esperanza 9-8

19. (NR) Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 15-4

20. (19) Marina 14-7-1

Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

