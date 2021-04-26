Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Advertisement
Share
High School Sports

McLain trio are the new Bash Brothers at Beckman High, UCLA and Arizona State

The three McLain brothers in 2017 when they were playing for Beckman.
The three McLain brothers in 2017 when they were playing for Beckman: from left, freshman Nick, senior Matt and junior Sean.
(Kevin Lavalle)
By Eric SondheimerColumnist 
Share

In the McLain household, they probably don’t let you in the door unless your batting average is .300 or higher.

Right now, Nick McLain, a senior at Irvine Beckman High, has bragging rights over brothers Sean and Matt, who play for Arizona State and UCLA, respectively.

Nick is 20 for 39 (.513) with seven doubles, four triples and one home run.

Sean is keeping up the pressure, leading Arizona State with a .371 average, including 46 hits.

Matt leads the family in home runs with nine while batting .324 for UCLA.

Advertisement

“I think Reggie the family dog is hitting .320,” Beckman coach Kevin Lavalle said.

USC Sports

USC’s Song Girls project a glamorous ideal; 10 women describe a different, toxic reality

USC song girls Josie Bullen (far right) and Adrianna Robakowski (second from right).

USC Sports

USC’s Song Girls project a glamorous ideal; 10 women describe a different, toxic reality

Ten former USC Song Girls described to The Times a toxic culture within the famed collegiate dance team that included longtime former coach Lori Nelson rebuking women publicly for their eating habits, personal appearance and sex lives.

More Coverage

Pictures: USC Song Girls through the years

High School SportsUCLA Sports
Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement